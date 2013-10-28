MMASucka Product Review: Onnit Primal Bells

When I hear the word ‘primal’ the first thing that pops in to my head is the ’90’s Richard Gere flick, ‘Primal Fear’. However after listening to the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast for the past couple of weeks, the word primal to me now means something else. Our friends at Onnit have created the world’s coolest kettlebells – Primal Bells.

There are four Primal Bells that Onnit has released, the 0.5 pood (18lbs) Howler, 1 pood (36lbs) Chimp, 2 pood (72lbs) Gorilla, and 1.5 pood (54lbs) Orangutan. The company used the word pood for their weight references and you may be questioning what it means. To clarify, one pood is equivalent to 36.11 lbs. Primal means ‘original’ and the original kettlebell can be traced back to Russia where the pood unit was used.

After much thought, I decided to pick up one of these bad boys and grabbed a ‘Howler’ which is the baby of the group at 18-pounds. The day Onnit sent out an email about the release of the 18lbs Primal Bell my mind was made up. The one thing holding me back prior to this was the cost – not so much the cost of the ‘bell itself, but the cost of shipping. With the lighter weight the cost was down quite a bit, so I was set.

All of these bad ass Primal Bells have been 3D scanned and re-sculpted multiple times to ensure perfect balance for a professional quality workout.

While 18lbs may not seem like a lot in terms of weight; you will still get a killer workout if you follow something like the Keith Weber ‘Extreme Kettlebell Cardio Workout’.

You could easily go down to your local fitness store and pick up a couple kettlebells to add to your home gym, or you could head over to Onnit and add a wicked Primal Bell to your collection. Who wouldn’t want to work out with a scary looking animal, that as Rogan says looks like he’s ready to bite your dick off. Heck these thing even look cool as decorations in your living room – if you’re in to that kind of thing.

Check out the video below from Onnit for some awesome kettlebell techniques and if you are a sucker like me then purchase your ‘Primal Bells’ HERE.

