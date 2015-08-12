Fabricio Werdum will rematch Cain Velasquez in first title defense

A heavyweight title rematch between champion Fabricio Werdum and former titleholder Cain Velasquez is set for a to-be-determined event.

The matchup was confirmed on Wednesday’s UFC Tonight, following a report from Bleacher Report’s Jeremy Botter.

Werdum (20-5-1) is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career, a third-round submission upset over Velasquez to gain UFC gold. Prior to that, he knocked out Mark Hunt to win the interim title.

Prior to losing to Werdum, Velasquez (13-2) sat on the sidelines due to multiple injuries since October 2013 when he dominated Junior dos Santos in a trilogy bout. He also owns two stoppage wins over Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva.

