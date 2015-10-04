UFC 192 Daniel Cormier vs Alexander Gustafsson highlights

When Daniel Cormier stepped into the cage to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Title against lanky Swede Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, many were predicting a redux of Cormier’s fight against the previous champ, Jon Jones. Those predictions failed to materialize though, as Cormier was able to stay in Gustafsson’s face, clinching and brutalizing “The Mauler” whenever he was close enough. Gustafsson surprised as well, though, showcasing well-timed takedowns in the 2nd and 3rd rounds to exploit “DC’s” defensive wrestling holes. In what was a sure contender for Fight of the Year, the champ was able to retain the UFC Light Heavyweight crown via split decision. This sets up an inevitable confrontation between Cormier and Jon Jones, the man who he replaced as champion following the latter’s legal issues.

Watch the highlights below.