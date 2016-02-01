The Eye of the Storm MMA Podcast is back with its biggest guest to date! After looking at various outcomes from UFC on FOX 18 and Bellator 148, hosts Justin Pierrot and Christiaan Allaart sit down for a deep conversation with #6 ranked UFC welterweight “The Immortal” Matt Brown. Whether it’s parenting, powerlifting, or performance enhancing drugs, Brown is candid on all topics. As a bonus: this may be the first MMA podcast where Morbid Angel is discussed in any kind of depth. So grab your beverage of choice, get some popcorn, and prepare your earholes for some sweet, sweet banter below! Or of course, you can subscribe to the podcast on both iTunes and Stitcher!

Eye of the Storm MMA Podcast Ep. 31 – “The Immortal” Matt Brown

Subscribe:

iTunes – https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/eye-of-the-storm-mma/id989654981?mt=2

Stitcher – http://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=65123&refid=stpr

Support the podcast, and buy Stormland’s True North, Strong, and Cranky EP at www.stormland.bandcamp.com for only $2. You can also buy some swank Christiaan “The Coyote” Allaart gear at CoyoteMMA.com!

Check out the podcast, and stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in mma and combat sports. You can also subscribe to our youtube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of mma and other combat sports.