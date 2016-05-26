MMASucka Product Review: Onnit Emulsified MCT Oil

The Ketogenic diet is big fad right now, and yes I have jumped on board. In order to get all the healthy fats that this diet consists of sometimes an outside product must come into play and Onnit has you covered with their new Emulsified MCT Oil.

You might have heard of MCT oil on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast or The Fighter and The Kid, as they talk it up like crazy and put it in their coffee each and every morning. However this new formula that Onnit has come up with, you don’t have to put it in just hot beverages, you can also put it in your favorite cold drink, with no blending required.

The Emulsified MCT Oil is available in three flavors; Creamy Coconut, Creamy Vanilla, and Creamy Strawberry.

I mixed the Creamy Strawberry MCT Oil with ice water, as I don’t drink coffee and the taste was a tad bit chalky and didn’t have a ton of strawberry flavor. It didn’t taste bad by any means, and it will grow on you after a few gulps. If you mix it with a flavored drink or coffee, then I’m sure it would add a ton of taste to your drink.

Regular MCT Oil can be a mess and that’s what I really dig about this emulsified stuff. Emulsifying is a process of utilizing a combination of air and water allow fats to disperse evenly in water. No more MCT oil slicks on the top of your drink.

Not only does MCT Oil give you fuel for your body, but it also cuts any food cravings or hunger. You can take it first thing in the morning with your coffee or water and not be hungry for food until your coffee break or lunch. This is perfect for anyone that is doing intermittent fasting and/or a ketogenic kind of lifestyle.

One warning… don’t take too much, as it WILL make you poop. This is one of the most common side effects of MCT Oil, so be careful.

A bottle of the Emulsified MCT Oil will set you back a measly $24.95 USD, which should easily last you a month. So make sure you head on over to Onnit.com to pick up some Emulsified MCT Oil for yourself.

***

Price – 10/10

Taste – 7/10

Performance – 9/10

Overall – 9/10

about the author: Jeremy Brand