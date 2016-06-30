MMASucka Product Review: BSN N.O.-Xplode XE Edge

“Athletes seeking intense energy and focus to destroy their workout – seeking the latest and greatest ingredients for a performance edge.” – BSN

When the original N.O.-Xplode hit the scene back in the day, it blew the roof off the pre-workout supplement industry. Every other major sports nutrition company out there tried to reproduce what the folks at BSN had come up with. Well — they have done it again. Redefining the N.O.-Xplode formula with N.O.-Xplode XE Edge.

Pre-workout formulas have always been hit or miss for myself. Sometimes I don’t feel that they work, other times they give my body tingly and red blotchiness on my skin. The latter is a complete pain in the butt, but it often goes away with after my body has adapted to the servings — the key word there is often. With some, it doesn’t go away at all and I just plain old have to stop using them, which is a waste of money.

When I received my package in the mail from BSN, the box was ripped open and I immediately delved into the contents. The next morning I took my first serving of the new XE Edge formula. As the package said it takes about 10-20 minutes before kicking in and this was the case for me. My workout felt kick ass and then bam, the tingling and red blotchiness on my forearms, eyebrows and ears kicked in. I figured it was just an adaptation phase and it would pass. Well it did — after about 10-minutes it went away. The next day it didn’t happen, but the following it did and after about a week of using the product, it hasn’t happened again since. My workouts have been very strong and my pump feels outstanding.

The flavor that I have been rocking right now is Cherry Lime and it is delicious. It is not the only flavor though, N.O.-Xplode XE Edge comes in five different flavors: Fruit Punch, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Cherry Lime, and Tropical Burst – a unique combination of strawberry, watermelon, and coconut.

If you are looking at picking up a tub for yourself then head to your favorite local supplement retailer or online supplier such as Amazon.com or Bodybuilding.com.

BSN N.O.-Xplode XE Edge retails for $28.97 on Amazon for a 30-day serving.

TASTE – 10/10

MIXABILITY – 10/10

PRODUCT PERFORMANCE – 10/10

PRICE – 10/10

OVERALL SCORE – 10/10