Examining Tony Ferguson the finisher (video)

Examining Tony Ferguson the finisher & how he became one of the most dangerous men on murders’ row

The UFC’s lightweight division has been branded “murders’ row” for good reason. It houses a ridiculously talented top ten and is arguably the deepest division in the organization. Tony Ferguson currently sits at number three on the ladder. With his most recent victory over Lando Vennata, Ferguson is making a case to get the crack at Eddie Alvarez and his freshly owned lightweight crown.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner “El Cucuy”, has been credited with seven finishes throughout eleven fights inside the octagon. Ferguson has shown exceptionally good killer instinct and is searching for either chin or submission finish.

In this edition of Kobe’s Korner, we examine some of Ferguson’s exciting finishes which began back in June of 2011. The video below showcases why Tony Ferguson is one of the most exciting fighters in the game today:

