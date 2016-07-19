UFC Free Fight: Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald

“Ruthless” Robbie Lawler’s earned a fifth round UFC knockout victory against Rory McDonald at UFC 189 in 2015’s fight of the year. The Welterweight champion looks to defend his title against Tyrone Woodley at UFC 201 in Atlanta, Georgia on July 20th.

