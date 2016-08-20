After five back and forth rounds, the judges scorecards were tallied. Bruce Buffer read 48-47 McGregor, 47-47 and both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz stood anticipating the final judges tally — 48-47 McGregor to earn a majority decision.

Conor McGregor earns majority decision against Nate Diaz at UFC 202

McGregor started off the fight much different than their first meeting — with leg kicks. Many felt this would be his gameplan, as former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos had massive success against Diaz with that exact same technique. The kicks led to some serious combinations that drew blood early, however it seemed as though the Irishman lost some steam midway through the second round.

Diaz had weathered the storm and pushed the pace after the second stanza and made McGregor panic at times and turn and run. This caused the 209 bad boy to throw up his favorite gang sign, the middle finger.

In the end McGregor had done just enough for the judges to give him the nod and have his hand raised.

Following the fight McGregor said, “Surprise, surprise, mother fu**ers. The king is back.” That is a very interesting statement being that it was such a close fight.

“If you want this trilogy, it’s on my terms,” McGregor said. “I came up to 170, now you’ll come back to 155 and we’ll finish what we’ve started. I knew what I had to do this time around and I did it.”

Diaz got on the mic with Joe Rogan and made it clear a third match is needed, in fact he said he won’t be back unless the third fight happens.

“I came here to fight. I want number three,” Diaz said. “I gave him number two, so let’s do it.”

