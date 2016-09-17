The Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia plays host to Battlefield Fight League this evening. BFL 45 goes down and we will have results for you all night long.

There are three titles on the line, one pro and two amateur.

The main event will see BFL heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar put his title on the line for the very first time against American Ryan Pokryfky. The other two titles are amateurs that are up for grabs, as Taylor Christopher and Josh Kwiatkowski square off for the interim 155-pound strap and Tylor Nicholson and Blake Sigvaldson go toe-to-toe for the interim featherweight title.

Also on the card are two of BFL’s best strikers, as Tristan Connelly welcomes Ash Mashreghi to the lightweight division.

Check out full BFL 45 results below.

MAIN CARD

Arjan Bhullar def. Ryan Pokryfky via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-43, 50-44) – Heavyweight title

Tristan Connelly def. Ash Mashreghi via TKO (Strikes) at 1:24 of Round 1

Terrance Chan def. Vaz Lep via Submission (Kimura) at 3:47 of Round 3

Taylor Christopher def. Josh Kwiatkowski via Split Decision (49-46, 47-48, 48-47) – Interim Lightweight Title

Tylor Nicholson def. Blake Sigvaldson via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:59 of Round 1 – Interim Featherweight Title

Juan Castillo def. Paul Cowie via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shawna Ram def. Stephani Murray via Submission (Armbar) at 1:13 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Dalton Duperreault def. Keith Robinson via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 0:44 of Round 1

Matt Lepper def. Justin Daily via TKO (Referee Stoppage due to cut) at 2:00 of Round 1

Curto Furgason def. Jakob George via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:58 of Round 1

Melissa Croden def. Liz Jackson via TKO (Punches) at 2:04 of Round 3

David Korzinski def. Dan Schenk via Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 1:58 of Round 2

KICKBOXING

Athena Stratis def. Angeles Jasso via TKO (Punches) at 1:46 of Round 2

Jimmy Nguyen def. Tomas Winter via Knockout (Punches) at 0:10 of Round 1

*Featured photo courtesy of Hassan Behgouei