Jeremy Brand breaks down UFC 204 on This Boyce Life

MMASucka.com President Jeremy Brand hopped on the microphone to join the host of This Boyce Life, Dave “The Voice” Boyce and the two broke down the epic fight card that is UFC 204.

We dive into Michael Bisping vs. Dan Henderson 2, pre-TRT Vitor Belfort vs. post-TRT Vitor Belfort, other exciting match-ups on the UFC 204 fight card and much more.

Make sure you follow MMASucka on Twitter @MMASucka and host Jeremy Brand @JeremyBrand604.

As always you can you can listen to Sucka Radio on Stitcher HERE, iTunes HERE, TuneIn HERE, on MMASucka.com HERE and LastwordonSports.com.

Make sure you stop by our sponsors’ sites at Unique Kennels, ProAmBelts.com, FloatHouse.ca, Fusion Fight Gear, True North Screen Printing and BCKimonos.ca.

Sucka Radio brings you the goods week in and week out from the sport of mixed martial arts. Host Jeremy Brand catches up with guests each and every week from UFC champions to coaches, from nutritionists to jiu-jitsu fighters–and even to oscar award winners.

We don’t only focus on the big boys in the UFC, but we bring you stories about people — whether they are uber famous or not. Getting the interesting stories out of the guests is what we look for on Sucka Radio. We don’t want the cookie cutter answers that others are asking–we want something everyone will want to quote.