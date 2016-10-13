UFC 206 in Toronto gets another great fight in the form of featherweight strikers Doo Ho Choi and Cub Swanson.

Doo Ho Choi faces Cub Swanson in Toronto

The UFC confirmed the match-up early Thursday morning.

South Korean prospect Doo Ho Choi (14-1) made any doubters he had a believer following his last outing that saw him KO Brazilian veteran Thiago Tavares in the first round. That was his twelfth win in a row, third consecutive since joining the UFC.

JacksonWink’s Cub Swanson (23-7) comes into the Toronto bout after back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Hacran Dias and Tatsuya Kawajiri. Prior to these two victories, he was submitted by surging featherweight contender Max Holloway.

According to Korean news outlet Spotvnews, it sounds like this fight may open up the UFC 206 main card.

UFC 206 takes place at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario on December 10. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson.

