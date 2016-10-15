At Legacy FC 61, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Mackenzie Dern earned her second victory inside the cage and did it in spectacular fashion.

Dern (2-0) utilized an omoplata to set up a rear-naked choke, which has been dubbed as the ‘chocoplata’ against Montana Stewart in her second career outing.

Video: Mackenzie Dern utilizes a ‘chokoplata’ to win second MMA fight

This was the 23-year-old’s second fight under the Legacy FC banner and her second fight in a matter of three months.

Check out the highlight of the infamous choke above, as well as other Legacy FC 61 highlights, including Levi Mowles and Damon Jackson in the evening’s main event.

