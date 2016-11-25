UFC Fight Night 101 Weigh-in Results

The fighter’s taking part on Saturday, November 26th’s UFC Fight Night 101 card from Melbourne, Australia took the scale on Friday at 7:00PM ET (4:00PM PT). The Fox Sports 1 main event will feature a clash between top middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson. Two lightweight prospects Jake Matthews and Andrew Holbrook make up the co-main event. A rematch between former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and Jacare Souza was expected to headline the event before a knee injury forced Rockhold off of the card and Souza without an opponent.

The weigh-in results and weigh-in video can be found below.

MAIN CARD – Fox Sports 1, 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT)

Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Derek Brunson (186) – Middleweight, 185 lbs.

Jake Matthews (155) vs. Andrew Holbrook (154) – Lightweight, 155 lbs.

Kyle Noke (170) vs. Omari Akhmedov (171) – Welterweight, 170 lbs.

Yusuke Kasuya (156) vs. Alex Volkanovski (154) – Lightweight, 155 lbs.

Khalil Rountree (206) vs. Tyson Pedro (205) – Light Heavyweight, 205 lbs.

Seohee Ham (115) vs. Danielle Taylor (115) – Woman’s Strawweight, 115 lbs.

PRELIMINARY CARD – Fox Sports 1, 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT)

Daniel Kelly (186) vs. Chris Camozzi (186) – Middleweight, 185 lbs.

Damien Brown (154) vs. Jon Tuck (156) – Lightweight, 155 lbs.

Rich Walsh (171) vs. Jonathan Meunier (171) – Welterweight, 170 lbs.

Ben Nguyen (126) vs. Geane Herrera (125) – Flyweight, 125 lbs.

EA RLY PRELIMINARY CARD – UFC Fight Pass, 6:30pm ET (3:30pm ET)

Dan Hooker (146) vs. Jason Knight (145) – Featherweight, 145 lbs.

Marlon Vera (144) vs. Ning Guangyou (146) – Featherweight, 145 lbs.

Yao Zhikui (127)* vs. Jenel Lausa (125) – Flyweight, 125 lbs.

* = missed weight

