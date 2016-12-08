This fall saw the newest edition of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) on-going series The Ultimate Fighter. The company’s latest installment of the show featured a tournament-style throw-down between the best flyweight champions from across the globe. It was all in a pursuit to get a UFC contract, and an opportunity to fight the promotions current 125 pound champion–Demetrious Johnson.

Former UFC fighter Tim Elliot would go on to win that tournament, and valiantly took his swing at immortality against the champ this passed weekend.

MMASucka.com exclusive interview with Jaime Alvarez

One of the other talented flyweights on the show was Absolute Fighting Championship’s (AFC) own flyweight champion, Jaime Alvarez. The Florida based fighter, and American Top Team member, took some time to talk shop with MMASucka.com. In the interview he spoke on a plethora of topics. Some of them included:

-A little bit about his admiration for the sport before he ever became a TUF alum

-The struggle of living in the TUF house for six weeks

-The difficulty of living with an opponent

-Reflecting on his loss to Ronaldo Candido

-The possibility of fighting his ATT teammate Matt Schnell in the tourney

-If he had a coaching preference going into the show

-His current status with the UFC

-The MMAAA union that just formed recently

-Who he would like to fight first in the UFC. If you watched the show you might know who

