The UFC heads to Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. on Friday night and we will have UFC Fight Night 102 results all evening long for your viewing pleasure.

The main event features a heavyweight slugfest between Derrick Lewis and Shamil Abdurakhimov. In the co-main event, Francis Ngannou takes on Anthony Hamilton.

The four fight main card is rounded out by Corey Anderson vs. Sean O’Connell and Gian Villante vs. Saparbeck Safarov.

The card airs exclusively on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 2:45 p.m. PT/5:45 p.m. ET.

Check out full results below.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (Punches) at 3:42 of Round 4

Francis Ngannou def. Anthony Hamilton via Submission (Kimura) at 1:57 of Round 1

Corey Anderson def. Sean O’Connell via TKO (Punches) at 2:36 of Round 2

Gian Villante def. Saparbeck Safarov via TKO (Strikes) at 2:54 of Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 2:45 p.m. PT/5:45 p.m. ET)

Justine Kish def. Ashley Yoder via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Randy Brown def. Brian Camozzi via TKO (Strikes) at 1:25 of Round 2

Gerald Meerschaert def. Joe Gigliotti via Submission (Anaconda Choke) at 4:12 of Round 1

Andrew Sanchez def. Trevor Smith via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shane Burgos def. Tiago Trator via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

Marc Diakiese def. Frankie Perez via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ryan Janes def. Keith Berish via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Juliana Lima def. JJ Aldrich via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

about the author: Jeremy Brand