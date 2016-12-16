“King Mo” Lawal looks to repeat in Rizin Openweight Grand Prix

2016 has been a good year for Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal, and it could be better still. After going to Dublin, Ireland and dominating Satoshi Ishii in the Bellator 169 main event, Lawal isn’t finished yet.

From Bellator’s press release:

“Now, after yet another impressive performance during the main event of “Bellator 169,” Lawal looks to end 2016 in style by repeating his domination over Rizin Fighting Federation opponents, when the 2015 eight-man Rizin heavyweight tournament winner returns to grand prix action during the Japanese-based promotion’s New Year’s Eve weekend of events. Fresh off his victory in Dublin tonight, Lawal now sets his sights on the fellow contestants competing in the quarterfinals of the open-weight grand prix on Dec. 29 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan – the semifinals and finals are set for Dec. 31.”

Other competitors in the Rizin Openweight GP include Mirko “Cro Cop” Filopovic, Kaido “Baruto” Hoovelson, and former UFC heavyweight contender Shane Carwin. The quarter finals will take place December 29th, with the semi-finals and finals going down on December 31st. All bouts will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

