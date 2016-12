UFC on FOX 22 Quick Results

Tonight sees UFC on FOX 22 go down, emanating live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. The main event will see popular strawweights Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson square off. The main card also features Sage Northcutt vs. Mickey Gall, and Urijah Faber’s final fight taking on Brad Pickett. Keep it locked here at MMASucka.com for results all night.

MAIN CARD (FOX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Michelle Waterson def. Paige VanZant via Submission (Rear–Naked Choke) at 3:21 of Round 1

Mickey Gall def. Sage Northcutt via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:40 of Round 2

Urijah Faber def. Brad Pickett via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Alan Jouban def. Mike Perry via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET)

Paul Craig def. Luis Henrique Da Silva via Submission (Armbar) at 1:59 of Round 2

Mizuto Hirota def. Cole Miller via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Colby Covington def. Bryan Barbarena via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Morono def. James Moontasri via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Emmett def. Scott Holtzman via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Leslie Smith def. Irene Aldana via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET)

Eddie Wineland def. Takeya Mizugaki via TKO (Punches) at 3:04 of Round 1

Hector Sandoval def. Freddy Serrano via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Sultan Aliev def. Bojan Velickovic via Split Decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

