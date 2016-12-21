John McCarthy and CSAC release primer on new MMA rules

While so much of the coverage for 2016 was focused on the UFC‘s sale, something of equal importance occurred. This past summer, changes were made Unified Rules of MMA by the Association of Boxing Commissions. These reforms are set to take effect on January 1st, 2017. The list of fouls has changed, along with scoring criteria and the definition of a “grounded opponent.” The California State Athletic Commission, with the help of “Big” John McCarthy, has released a video to help explain these new rules to fans and officials. You can watch this video below.

MMAFighting.com‘s Marc Raimondi broke down the changes earlier this year. That can be read here. You can also hear Marc discuss these rule changes with MMASucka.com‘s Justin Pierrot on an episode of the Eye of the Storm MMA Podcast.

