Video: Chael Sonnen pins Tito Ortiz in 1998

MMA megaliths stems from different causes, but Ortiz has made it clear ( Depending on who you ask, the beef between these twomegaliths stems from different causes, but Ortiz has made it clear ( here ), this fight became personal for him on January 23, 1998, when the two met in a collegiate wrestling match in Sonnen’s home state of Oregon.

On that day, “The American Gangster” got the best of “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” pinning him with a headlock in a mere 44 seconds. Now, thanks to our good friends at FloWrestling.org, that footage is available to the masses.