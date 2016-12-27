MMASucka’s Best of 2016

Despite there being a few fight cards left in 2016, including a giant UFC event on December 30, MMASucka.com decided to put together a collaborative piece to feature what each of us felt was the best of 2016.

There were brutal knockouts, some very impressive submissions, more than a handful of ‘Oh my god’ fight moments and we will give you our picks for each of those different categories.

Many of us have the same picks for a number of categories, while others are completely different. Check out our best of 2016 in the world of mixed martial arts below.

FIGHT OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Brand – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi

Wesley Riddle – Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit

Mike Skytte – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi

Justin Pierrot – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi

Dave Caplice – Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2

Nick Godin – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi

KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Brand – Yair Rodriguez head kicks Andre Fili

Wesley Riddle -Lando Vannata spinning wheel kicks John Makdessi

Mike Skytte – Dan Fen Tang double suplex vs. Biao Zhou

Justin Pierrot – Lando Vannata spinning wheel kicks John Makdessi

Dave Caplice -Lando Vannata spinning wheel kicks John Makdessi

Nick Godin – Dan Henderson elbows Hector Lombard

SUBMISSION OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Brand – Nate Diaz rear-naked chokes Conor McGregor

Wesley Riddle – Michael McDonald rear-naked chokes Masanori Kanehara

Mike Skytte – Ben Rothwell go-go chokes Josh Barnett

Justin Pierrot – Mackenzie Dern’s “YES LOCK” omoplata/rear-naked choke combo vs. Montana Stewart

Dave Caplice – Brian Ortega triangle chokes Diego Brandao

Nick Godin – Nate Diaz rear-naked chokes Conor McGregor

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Brand – Michael Bisping

Wesley Riddle – Michael Bisping

Mike Skytte – Michael Bisping

Justin Pierrot – Conor McGregor

Dave Caplice – Michael Bisping

Nick Godin – Michael Bisping

EVENT OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Brand – UFC 196

Wesley Riddle – UFC 202

Mike Skytte – UFC 199

Justin Pierrot – UFC 200

Dave Caplice – UFC 205

Nick Godin – UFC 205

Agree or not, let us know in the comments section below.

