MMASucka’s Best of 2016

Despite there being a few fight cards left in 2016, including a giant UFC event on December 30, MMASucka.com decided to put together a collaborative piece to feature what each of us felt was the best of 2016.
There were brutal knockouts, some very impressive submissions, more than a handful of ‘Oh my god’ fight moments and we will give you our picks for each of those different categories.
Many of us have the same picks for a number of categories, while others are completely different. Check out our best of 2016 in the world of mixed martial arts below.
FIGHT OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Brand – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi
Wesley Riddle – Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit
Mike Skytte – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi
Justin Pierrot – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi
Dave Caplice – Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2
Nick Godin – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi
KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Brand – Yair Rodriguez head kicks Andre Fili
Wesley Riddle -Lando Vannata spinning wheel kicks John Makdessi
Mike Skytte – Dan Fen Tang double suplex vs. Biao Zhou
Justin Pierrot – Lando Vannata spinning wheel kicks John Makdessi
Dave Caplice -Lando Vannata spinning wheel kicks John Makdessi
Nick Godin – Dan Henderson elbows Hector Lombard
SUBMISSION OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Brand – Nate Diaz rear-naked chokes Conor McGregor
Wesley Riddle – Michael McDonald rear-naked chokes Masanori Kanehara
Mike Skytte – Ben Rothwell go-go chokes Josh Barnett
Justin Pierrot – Mackenzie Dern’s “YES LOCK” omoplata/rear-naked choke combo vs. Montana Stewart
Dave Caplice – Brian Ortega triangle chokes Diego Brandao
Nick Godin – Nate Diaz rear-naked chokes Conor McGregor
FIGHTER OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Brand – Michael Bisping
Wesley Riddle – Michael Bisping
Mike Skytte – Michael Bisping
Justin Pierrot – Conor McGregor
Dave Caplice – Michael Bisping
Nick Godin – Michael Bisping
EVENT OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Brand – UFC 196
Wesley Riddle – UFC 202
Mike Skytte – UFC 199
Justin Pierrot – UFC 200
Dave Caplice – UFC 205
Nick Godin – UFC 205
