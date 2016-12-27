The Walkout Consultant: UFC 207

UFC 207 may feature the return of Ronda Rousey, but that doesn’t mean she’s the only thing that warrants discussion. No, we’re here to talk fighter walkouts, specifically those who need a tweak. Certain fighters on the card, like the aforementioned Rousey and welterweight bruiser Brandon Thatch, get the idea of having a signature walkout. Others, however, need a hand. That’s why I’m here, as MMASucka.com‘s resident board-certified musicologist. I’ll offer my suggestions for both the fighters and for you, the public at large. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Alex Garcia

What he walked out to last: “See You Again” – Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth

What he should walk to next: “See You Again” – Massive Metal Covers

I can appreciate the emotional nature of “See You Again” and how that can appeal to a person. The problem is, the instrumental for the original track lacks a bit of “oomph” that a guy like Alex Garcia would need. That’s where Massive Metal Covers comes in, lending the song the sonic heft it would require for a walkout. Listen below.

Louis Smolka

What he walked out to last: “Showin’ Up” – Kevin Gates

What he should walk out to next: “Turn Down for What” – Drewsif Stalin

While I’ll forgive Dustin Poirier walking out to Kevin Gates‘ “I Don’t Get Tired” because he’s made it his own, the guy’s music just isn’t made for an entrance. Slow, plodding, all about the usual modern cliches… It’s kind of antithetical for a guy in the flyweight division. Now, I can dig Louis Smolka wanting a club banger to walk out to, so why not a compromise? Internet guitar wunderkind Drewsif Stalin did a fantastic version of DJ Snake and Li’l John‘s “Turn Down for What” that would make for a great walkout. Check it below.

Dong Hyun Kim

What he walked out to last: “Don Omar” – Danza Kuduro feat. Lucenzo

What he should walk out to next: “Sexy and I Know It” – Leo Moracchioli

While Dong Hyun Kim may have walked out to it first, I think Paige Van Zant has made Danza Kuduro and Lucenzo‘s “Don Omar” her own. So what’s the “Stun Gun” to do? While he’s no Doo Ho Choi in the looks department, Kim could certainly pull off walking out to Leo Moracchioli‘s cover of “Sexy and I Know It” for some fun swagger. Listen below.

