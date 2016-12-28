RIZIN Fighting World Grand-Prix 2016: 2nd Round – Stream + Results

RIZIN is back! they return with the 2nd round of their 2016 tournament.
The show will feature Mirko Filipović, “King Mo”, Rin Nakai, Andy Souwer, Daron Cruickshank, and the return of Heath Herring among others!
Check out the full fight card and event stream below. The fight card will be updated with live results during the event, so stay tuned!
RIZIN Fighting World Grand-Prix 2016 | Saitama, Japan
- Mirko Filipović vs. Muhammed Lawal [Tournament]
- Tsuyoshi Kosaka vs. Baruto Kaito [Tournament]
- Szymon Bajor vs. Valentin Moldavsky [Tournament]
- Kazuyuki Miyata vs. Andy Souwer
- Satoru Kitaoka vs. Daron Cruickshank
- Rin Nakai vs. Kanako Murata
- Yuki Motoya vs. Allan Nascimento
- Kanna Asakura vs. Alyssa Garcia
- Yusuke Yachi vs. Mario Sismundo
- Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Kai Kara-France
- Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Nikita Sapun
- Heath Herring vs. Amir Aliakbari [Tournament]
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Alison Vicente [Alternate Bout]
https://eversport.tv/fight-sports/rizin/2016/12/29/2nd-round-world-gp-2016
The Underground Podcast Episode 31: MMAFA’s Rob Maysey Next Post: