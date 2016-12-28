RIZIN Fighting World Grand-Prix 2016: 2nd Round – Stream + Results

RIZIN is back! they return with the 2nd round of their 2016 tournament.

The show will feature Mirko Filipović, “King Mo”, Rin Nakai, Andy Souwer, Daron Cruickshank, and the return of Heath Herring among others!

Check out the full fight card and event stream below. The fight card will be updated with live results during the event, so stay tuned!

RIZIN Fighting World Grand-Prix 2016 | Saitama, Japan

Mirko Filipović vs. Muhammed Lawal [Tournament]

Tsuyoshi Kosaka vs. Baruto Kaito [Tournament]

Szymon Bajor vs. Valentin Moldavsky [Tournament]

Kazuyuki Miyata vs. Andy Souwer

Satoru Kitaoka vs. Daron Cruickshank

Rin Nakai vs. Kanako Murata

Yuki Motoya vs. Allan Nascimento

Kanna Asakura vs. Alyssa Garcia

Yusuke Yachi vs. Mario Sismundo

Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Kai Kara-France

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Nikita Sapun

Heath Herring vs. Amir Aliakbari [Tournament]

Vadim Nemkov vs. Alison Vicente [Alternate Bout]

https://eversport.tv/fight-sports/rizin/2016/12/29/2nd-round-world-gp-2016

