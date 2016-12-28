The Underground Podcast Episode 31: MMAFA’s Rob Maysey

On this episode of the Underground Podcast, Jeremy, Chris, and Kirik are here to close out the year with a preview of UFC 207 in Las Vegas. Also, Rob Maysey (MMA Fighters Association founder) joins the show to discuss organizing fighters to maximize their influence and earning capacity. Finally, the crew gives out their year-end awards to round out 2016. Join us for this episode of the Underground Podcast!

