UFC 207 Rousey vs. Nunes Live Results

Tonight, she returns. The former Women’s Bantamweight Champion of the world, and the most famous women’s mixed martial artist in the world, Ronda Rousey, looks to recapture the title she lost over one year ago. Her opponent, is Amanda Nunes, the Brazilian champion who looks to be in her prime. Ronda Rousey arguably has her toughest battle yet – granted the same goes for Amanda Nunes as well.

Additionally, Bantamweight Champion Dominic Cruz is set to defend his title against undefeated Cody Garbrandt. This fight has gotten a lot of publicity given the amount of hate these two fighters have for each other. This fight is the co-main event.

Also fighting in the main card is T.J Dillashaw taking on John Lineker, Don Hyun Kim against Tarec Saffiedine, and Ray Borg against Louis Smolka. Keep it locked here at MMASucka.com for results all night.

MAIN CARD (PPV– 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle by knockout (punch) at 3:34 of Round 1.

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via arm triangle choke at 4:40 of Round 1.

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET)

Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira ends in a no contest in Round 1.

about the author: Nick Godin