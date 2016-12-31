Angela Lee talks title, future, stacking up against UFC champ and more

ONE Championship women’s champ Angela Lee spent the holidays in Canada.

During her trip, MMASucka.com’s Jeremy Brand had the opportunity to catch up with Lee and they discussed winning title, future title fights, stacking up against UFC champ and Marble Slab Creamery.

Angela Lee is the ONE Championship Atomweight champion. She earned the title in a back and forth battle against Mei Yamaguchi in May of this year. She is currently on a six-fight winning streak and undefeated in her professional mixed martial arts career.

All of Lee’s fights have been under the ONE Championship banner and at just 20-years-old she has just sunk her feet into the sport.

