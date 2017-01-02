Watch Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight Season 2, Episode 1

Dana White, Matt Serra and Din Thomas are back for another season of the popular MMA reality show, Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight.

Season 2 kicks-off in the State of Maine, which is about as far as you can get from the fighting capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC President Dana White has a home in Bangor, Maine, in which Din Thomas referred to as “Neverland for Hillbilly’s”.

Before heading to the fights, White, Serra and Thomas spent a lot of time at a local county fair – indulging in activities such as a demolition derby, a hot dog eating competition, and other general fair activities.

The fight card was hosted by New England Fights, who conveniently hosted the night of fights in Bangor close to White’s home.

All of the fights impressed White, Serra and Thomas, however two fighters caught the eye of White which ultimately resulted in a UFC contract.

Maine-native fighter Devin Powell and Brazilian fighter Ricardo Ramos were the stars of the show, as Dana White has made it clear he is very interested in the two prospects. As a matter of fact, White is so interested that Powell will be fighting in the UFC Fight Pass Prelims at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn in Phoenix, Arizona.

Check out Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight Season 2, Episode 1 below!

