Onnit partners with Marvel for some cool fitness gear

On Wednesday it was announced that our good friends over at Onnit have partnered with Marvel for some of the coolest fitness equipment and apparel in the market.

The series is called ‘Marvel Hero Elite‘ and it is a mix of functional fitness equipment and apparel. All of which is inspired by iconic Marvel characters.

Some of the awesome equipment includes a 40-pound Iron Man chip resistant kettlebell, Captain America Barbell plates in 25, 35 and 45 pound denominations, and some super stylish t-shirts.

Check out the full line over at the Onnit website and get your hands on some of these bad boys.

