AskJay: January 6

#AskJay

Battlefield Fight League President Jay Golshani wants to be much more open with fighters and fans in 2017, so we’ve decided to start a new podcast feature entitled #AskJay.

Each and every episode Golshani will answer either host Jeremy Brand’s questions about the inner workings of BFL or the fans/fighters questions about things going on behind the scenes.

This will be an open concept that will continue to grow with each episode.

Enjoy episode one which features the reason behind doing this show, fighters turning down fights and/or why BFL doesn’t offer certain fighters bouts, as well as their new weigh-in policy and the reason behind doing it.

Make sure you follow MMASucka on Twitter @MMASucka and host Jeremy Brand @JeremyBrand604.

As always you can you can listen to Sucka Radio on Stitcher HERE, iTunes HERE, TuneIn HERE,and right here on MMASucka.com .

Make sure you stop by our sponsors’ sites at Unique Kennels, ProAmBelts.com, FloatHouse.ca, Fusion Fight Gear, True North Screen Printing and BCKimonos.ca.

Sucka Radio brings you the goods week in and week out from the sport of mixed martial arts. Host Jeremy Brand catches up with guests each and every week from UFC champions to coaches, from nutritionists to jiu-jitsu fighters–and even to oscar award winners.

We don’t only focus on the big boys in the UFC, but we bring you stories about people — whether they are uber famous or not. Getting the interesting stories out of the guests is what we look for on Sucka Radio. We don’t want the cookie cutter answers that others are asking–we want something everyone will want to quote.

MAIN IMAGE:

Previous post:

UFC Fight Changes & Cancellations in 2016 Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: MMASucka.com Staff