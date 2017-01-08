Singapore’s Evolve MMA launches worldwide search for head coach

Evolve MMA is easily considered Asia’s largest mixed martial arts gym and they are now looking for a brand new head coach. The team has launched a worldwide search to come up with the best fit for their space.

Former head coach Heath Sims, who held that title for the last five years, will still stay on board with the team. However in a different role — building and growing the Wrestling Program.

Wesley De Souza, General Manager at Evolve MMA, expressed, “As with any world championship organization, the Evolve Fight Team continues to bolster its resources and expertise in order to continue the growth and success of our team. We are seeking an MMA coach with significant leadership experience at the highest levels in the world to lead and build Asia’s top fighting team for

its next phase of growth.”

The new Head Coach will also be responsible for building the Evolve Fight Team roster with the recruitment of new athletes from around the world. The new members of the Evolve Fight Team will join some of the best MMA athletes in the world today, such as ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren, former UFC Lightweight, World Champion Rafael Dos Anjos, ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion Roger Gracie, former, ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki, 8x Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Michelle Nicolini, as well as rising ONE Superstars Amir Khan, Christian Lee, Benedict Ang, and numerous others.

Qualified applicants should submit their resumes to jobs@evolve-mma.com

about the author: Jeremy Brand