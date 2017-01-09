Micah Brakefield takes on Lee Flores on the SUG 3 undercard

British Columbia’s own ‘Mitey’ Micah Brakefield will make the trek down to Portland, Oregon for a grappling match at Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground 3 (SUG 3). This will be his first high profile match of its kind and it will be against SUG vet Lee Flores.

SUG 3 goes down on January 29 from the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon.

Brakefield is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has competed on local soil a fare share. The former MMA champion has competed at a collegiate level in wrestling, taken to the cage 13 times as a pro and competed in many BJJ super fights.

When the 28-year-old steps on the mat or inside the cage you can expect nothing less than fireworks. (See video below(

Flores was a part of the second iteration of Submission Underground and picked up a rear-naked choke victory against Brad Pole on the undercard.

The rumored card for SUG 3, which is subject to change is as follows:

MAIN CARD

Dillon Danis vs. AJ Agazarm

Jeff Glover vs. Chad Mendes

Gordon Ryan vs. Joe Baize

Hector Lombard vs. Garry Tonon

Jeff Monson vs. Ronny Markes

At SUG 2, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defeated Dan Henderson by arm-triangle early in regulation time of their main event bout.

