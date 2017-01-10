The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 103

The first event of 2017, UFC Fight Night 103, is now upon us. A fight card full of athletes looking to make their mark on the public and move up the rankings. One way that a fighter can stand out from the rest is with a good walk-out. Some people on this card, like Viktor Pesta, have already come across the value of a unique walk out. Others, however, need a hand. That’s where I come in, as MMASucka.com’s resident board-certified musicologist. I am here to help with suggestions to both help fighters stand out, as well as entertain you, the reading public. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Sergio Pettis

What he walked out to last: “6 Man” – Drake

What he should walk out to next: “Beat dat Beat” – DJ Pauly D

While he may be from Milwaukee, Sergio Pettis has always looked to me like he should be from Jersey. He also doesn’t look like somebody who should be walking out to Drake – but then again, nobody does. So while the song is older than him by about 13 years, I can’t help but feel like “The Phenom” should be walking out to something a little more “bro-esque.” While I seldom advocate anybody walking out to house music ever, this is one of those rare occasions. DJ Pauly D’s “Beat dat Beat” would actually be quite an improvement for Pettis the Younger over his current Drizzy tune. Listen below.

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

What she walked out to last: “This is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

What she should walk out to next: “Test Your Metal” – Unleash the Archers

I know, right after I suggest a guy walk out to house music, I’m right back to saying, “STOP WALKING OUT TO HOUSE MUSIC!” While it’s quite common for women in MMA to walk out to pop or dance music, it’s the ones who opt for something different that really stand out. Who can forget Leslie Smith walking out to the Doors? Or Claudia Gadelha entering to Guns’n’Roses? Arizona-based grinder Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger would do well to heed those lessons if she wants to make an impact with the fans. From the opening battle cry of singer Brittney Slayes, Unleash the Archers’ “Test Your Metal” is an immediate attention-grabber. The mid-tempo power metal anthem would make for an outstanding walkout song. Listen below.

