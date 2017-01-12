Sucka Shots 1: UFC Fight Night – Rodriguez vs. Penn picks with Dr. Paul Gavoni

Welcome ladies and gents’, and MMA fans of all ages to the first-ever edition of MMASucka.com’s newest podcast show, Sucka Shots.

The hook that will make Sucka Shots a little different than your average fight picks show, is our guests. On each edition, a personality from the MMA community will come on, talk a little shop about themselves, and then make some fight picks for an upcoming UFC or Bellator event.

As we smash a bottle of champagne on this maiden voyage into fight picks, Sucka Shots 1 will cover the main card fights of Sunday’s UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez versus Penn.

Sucka Shots 1: UFC Fight Night – Rodriguez vs. Penn

It was the show’s esteemed pleasure to have American Top Team striking coach Dr. Paul Gavoni be its inaugural guest. Along with giving his expert knowledge on some of the fights coming this weekend, we got to chat about his newly released book Quick Wins! Accelerating School Transformation through Science, Engagement, and Leadership. We also spoke about his recent speaking engagements on the science of human behavior. And of course, a little bit about the upcoming bout for one of his most renowned fighters–Brad Pickett.

Together we analyzed the bouts between John Moraga and Sergio Pettis, Court McGee and Ben Saunders, Marcin Held and Joe Lauzon, and last but not least, the main event scrap between Yair Rodriguez and B.J. Penn.

You can find out more about Dr. Gavoni at his website pauliegloves.com. And you can also follow him on Twitter @pauliegloves, and send him a request at his Facebook page.

