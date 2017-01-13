Watch ACB 51 live tonight at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET

Absolute Championship Berkut makes their first trek to the United States this evening in Irvine, California.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight Thiago Silva squares off against Jared Torgeson for the promotions light heavyweight championship. The co-main event

The entire bout airs live on MMASucka.com beginning at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Watch the fights below.

Check out the entire fight card below.

(205) Thiago Silva (Brazil) vs Jared Torgeson (USA) – Light heavyweight title bout

(145) Musa Khamanaev (Russia) vs Luis «Baboon» Palomino (Peru)

(155) Alexandre «Pulga» Pimentel (Brazil) vs Christos «The Spartan» Giagos (USA)

(205) Rodney «Sho Nuff the Master» Wallace (USA) vs Shamil Gamzatov (Russia)

(155) Leandro «Buscape» Silva (Brazil) vs Pat «Bam Bam» Healy (USA)

(205+) Mike «Mak» Kyle (USA) vs Dan «The Man» Charles (USA)

(170) Guillermo «Cubano» Martinez Ayme (Cuba) vs Ivan Castillo (Mexico)

(125) Danny «The Gremlin» Martinez (USA) vs Cory Alexander (USA)

(135) Kyle «Boom» Reyes (Guam) vs Mario Israel (Brazil)

(155) Dave «Insane» Courchaine (USA) vs Arthur Estrazulas (Brazil)

(135) Terrion «Flash» Ware (USA) vs Nick «Garfield» Mamalis (USA)

(155) Cleber Luciano (USA) vs Hector «Chino» Valenzuela (Mexico)

(135) Nolan Ticman (USA) vs Saul «El Mero Mero» Elizondo (USA)

