UFC Fight Night 103 quick results

UFC Fight Night 103 takes place live from Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Sunday, Jan. 15. In the main event, former two-divison champion B.J. Penn returns to the cage after a two-and-a-half-year layoff against rising featherweight star Yair Rodriguez. Also on the card, veteran Joe Lauzon meets Marcin Held.

MAIN CARD — FOX Sports 1 (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn

Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

PRELIMINARY CARD — FOX Sports 1 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes

Oleksiy Oliynyk vs. Viktor Pesta

Tony Martin vs. Alex White

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD — UFC Fight Pass (6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT)

Nina Ansaroff vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

Bojan vs. Mihajlovic vs. Joachim Christensen

Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Cyril Asker

