Joe Lauzon a true class act

At UFC Fight Night 103, lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon earned a split decision victory against Marcin Held. This was the evening’s co-main event, and not the first fight to go to the judges scorecards. UFC cage announcer Bruce Buffer read the cards, ’30-27 Held, 29-28 Lauzon and 29-28 for your winner — Joe Lauzon.’ Not one person in the arena thought that Lauzon won that contest, including the Brockton, Massachusetts native himself.

There were a few other odd calls from the judges during the event, however this one boggled the minds of Lauzon and everyone involved. He was crystal clear in his post-fight speech, that he truly believed that it was the wrong call.

“I disagree 100%,” said Lauzon of the decision. “I got screwed in my last fight and felt like the decision should have gone-went my way. This time, that was not my fight. That was 100% … Marcin’s fight. I disagree 100%. Not my night.”

Lauzon took to Reddit.com/r/MMA following the fight and let his fans know once again that it just wasn’t his night.

“We got the decision, but I disagree with it. I know I did more damage and was closer to ending the fight, but I was taken down way too much. Lots to work on. Thanks Reddit.”

Lauzon (27-12) bounced back from a loss with this victory. In his previous outing, as he stated, he ‘got screwed’ by the judges. He lost a split decision to Jim Miller at UFC on FOX 21 in Vancouver, in a fight that was clearly his to win. Prior to that fight he finished fellow Ultimate Fighter Alumni Diego Sanchez in the very first round.

The 32-year-old holds the most post-fight bonus awards in UFC history with 15. On top of that, he holds the most Submission of the Night bonuses with six, seven Fight of the Night bonuses, a Performance of the Night bonus, and even a Knockout of the Night.

Lauzon showed true class following the fight and proved that he is one of the good guys in the sport of MMA.

