#Askjay – January 18

January 18, 2017

Battlefield Fight League President Jay Golshani wants to be much more open with fighters and fans in 2017, so we’ve decided to start a new podcast feature entitled #AskJay.

Each and every episode Golshani will answer either host Jeremy Brand‘s questions about the inner workings of BFL or the fans/fighters questions about things going on behind the scenes.

This will be an open concept that will continue to grow with each episode.

Enjoy episode two which features a question from a fan as to why fighters aren’t tagged on Instagram, why certain fighters get title shots over other guys and a big fight announcement for the next Battlefield Fight League show in February.

If you have any questions use the hashtag #AskJay on MMASucka’s Facebook page or Battlefield Fight League’s Facebook page.

