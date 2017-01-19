Chris Weidman returns against Gegard Mousasi in Buffalo

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will return to New York to take on the divisions darkhorse, Gegard Mousasi, at UFC 210.

The bout was first announced on Newsday earlier today.

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi – Buffalo, New York

Weidman (13-2) is a native of New York and has lost his last two outings via (T)KO. Prior to these he was undefeated and held the middleweight title for two years, beating Anderson Silva for the title before defending it against Silva in a rematch, followed by defenses against Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort.

Mousasi (41-6-2) has used his world class Dutch kickboxing to pick up a Strikeforce title as well as a DREAM title. Since joining UFC in 2013, Mousasi has beaten some of the best at middleweight including Dan Henderson and Vitor Belfort. After avenging his loss to Uriah Hall, Mousasi has called out virtually everyone at middleweight before getting this fight.

The bout’s placement on the card is unknown at this time, but it will surely take a spot on the main card.

UFC 210 will take place on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. No other fights have been announced as of now.

