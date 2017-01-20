Tonight features Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 taking place from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. This is the LFA’s second promotional event since the merge between former promotions Legacy Fighting Championship and Resurrection Fighting Alliance. The main event features Bellator veteran Mike Richman (18-6) attempting to end the 7-fight win streak of Lazar Stojadinovic (11-5) in the featherweight division. The Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 live results are provided below.
LFA 2 (AXS TV – 9:00PM ET/6:00PM PT)
Mike Richman vs. Lazar Stojadinovic
Chico Camus def. Darrick Minner via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)
Ben Neumann def. Damien Hill via Submission (rear-naked choke, 2:31, Round 3)
Bobby Lee def. Matthew Marsh via Submission (kimura, 3:40, Round 1)
Brandon Jenkins def. Billy Christianson via TKO (knee and punches, 1:41, Round 2)
Mitch White def. Lloyd McKinney via Submission (guillotine choke, 0:24, Round 1)
Gabby Romero def. Linsey Williams via Submission (rear-naked choke, 3:15, Round 1)
Benjamin Locken vs. Clint Anderson
Kazim Kahn vs. Sean Strube
Calyn Hull vs. Philip Rowland
Vanyu Xiong vs. Bradley Pitan
Yamah Sadozai vs. Ryan Schafer
Alexander Brown vs. David Gunn
Joel Bauman vs. Adam Valcourt
Jason Wong vs. Ben Ross
Helen Peralta vs. Bri Brassaw
Grammy-Nominated Singer Chris Daughtry to Perform National Anthem at Bellator 170 Next Post: