Tonight features Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 taking place from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. This is the LFA’s second promotional event since the merge between former promotions Legacy Fighting Championship and Resurrection Fighting Alliance. The main event features Bellator veteran Mike Richman (18-6) attempting to end the 7-fight win streak of Lazar Stojadinovic (11-5) in the featherweight division. The Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 live results are provided below.

LFA 2 (AXS TV – 9:00PM ET/6:00PM PT)

Mike Richman vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Chico Camus def. Darrick Minner via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)

Ben Neumann def. Damien Hill via Submission (rear-naked choke, 2:31, Round 3)

Bobby Lee def. Matthew Marsh via Submission (kimura, 3:40, Round 1)

Brandon Jenkins def. Billy Christianson via TKO (knee and punches, 1:41, Round 2)

Mitch White def. Lloyd McKinney via Submission (guillotine choke, 0:24, Round 1)

Gabby Romero def. Linsey Williams via Submission (rear-naked choke, 3:15, Round 1)

Benjamin Locken vs. Clint Anderson

Kazim Kahn vs. Sean Strube

Calyn Hull vs. Philip Rowland

Vanyu Xiong vs. Bradley Pitan

Yamah Sadozai vs. Ryan Schafer

Alexander Brown vs. David Gunn

Joel Bauman vs. Adam Valcourt

Jason Wong vs. Ben Ross

Helen Peralta vs. Bri Brassaw

