Brendan Schaub talks The Fighter and The Kid

The Fighter and The Kid performed for a sold out show at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, B.C. Following the show MMASucka.com’s Jeremy Brand had the opportunity to sit down with former UFC heavyweight and one half of TFATK Brendan Schaub.

Schaub discusses how surreal it is to have the fans they have, getting up in front of hundreds of people and doing comedy, when he knew it was officially time to call it quits from MMA, what’s next for TFATK and more.

We also do a special short edition of Sucka Rundown, which is a word association game.

Enjoy and make sure you check out The Fighter and The Kid below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ab…

about the author: Jeremy Brand