Jeremy Kennedy takes on Rony Jason at UFC Fight Night 106 in Brazil

Jeremy “JBC” Kennedy will make the move to featherweight, after a successful UFC debut, against Rony Jason at UFC Fight Night 106.

UFC officials announced the 145-pound match-up on Monday afternoon.

Kennedy (9-0) made his Octagon debut in front of his hometown crowd of Vancouver, B.C. at UFC on FOX 21. He was able to utilize his skills to earn a unanimous decision against fellow Canadian Alessandro Ricci.

Jason (14-6) is coming off a loss to Dennis Bermudez this past August and prior to that earned a submission victory against Damon Jackson, however that bout was overturned when Jason tested positive for a diuretic.

UFC Fight Night 106 goes down on March 11 from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil. The main event is a battle between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum.

The UFC Fight Night 106 card as of right now looks as follows:

Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush

Mauricio Rua vs. Gian Villante

Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Garreth McLellan

Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau

Josh Burkman vs. Michel Prazeres

Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy

MAIN IMAGE:

Previous post:

Paul Daley finally sets himself up for the fight of his life Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Jeremy Brand