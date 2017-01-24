Hector Lombard out, Chael Sonnen faces Garry Tonon at SUG3

Fresh off his Bellator debut loss, Submission Underground President Chael Sonnen will take to the mats of his very own event against none other than Garry Tonon at SUG3.

Tonon was expected to take on UFC middleweight Hector Lombard, however the ATT fighter had to pull out of the bout.

The Tonon vs. Sonnen match-up was announced via Tonon on Facebook.

Tonon has beaten the who’s who in the grappling world and will take on any competitor. He is a part of the Danaher Death Squad and has brought some of the most exciting matches to the BJJ scene.

Sonnen told the UG Podcast that he would like to eventually compete on his own card, but was focused on Tito Ortiz at the time. Well, lucky for fans of the sport, the time has finally come.

SUG3 goes down on Sunday January 29 from the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon.

Previous post:

Jeremy Kennedy takes on Rony Jason at UFC Fight Night 106 in Brazil Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Jeremy Brand