Sonnen pulled, Tonon now faces Antonio Carlos Junior at SUG3

We announced yesterday that Chael Sonnen had stepped in for Hector Lombard against Garry Tonon at SUG3 this upcoming Sunday. Unfortunately, Bellator MMA pulled Sonnen from the scheduled contest, but the folks at Submission Underground have found a suitable replacement for Tonon — Antonio Carlos Junior.

The news was dropped on Tonon’s Twitter page, early Wednesday morning.

My new opponent for @SUG_Grappling is a 185 pound @ufc fighter. — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) January 25, 2017

My new opponent for @SUG_Grappling was an impressive BJJ resume. He has beaten Bernardo Faria, Leandro Lo, and Romulo Barral….ALL TWICE. — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) January 25, 2017

My new opponent for @SUG_Grappling is none other than the infamous "Shoe Face" Antonio Carlos Junior! @acjrc_sapato — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) January 25, 2017

The man known as “Shoe Face” is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt under Helder “Bob Esponja” Medeiros from the Checkmat Team. He holds a number of grappling accomplishments, including, Pan American Champion in the absolute class in 2012.

Tonon has beaten the who’s who in the grappling world and will take on any competitor. He is a part of the Danaher Death Squad and has brought some of the most exciting matches to the BJJ scene.

SUG3 goes down on Sunday January 29 from the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon.

