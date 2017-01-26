Sucka Shots 2: UFC Fight Night – Shevchenko vs. Pena picks with Fernanda Prates

Welcome true-believers to the latest edition of this MMASucka.com exclusive podcast show, Sucka Shots.

The hook that makes Sucka Shots a little different than your average fight picks show is our guests. On each edition, a personality from the MMA community will come on, talk a little shop about themselves, and then make some fight picks for an upcoming UFC or Bellator event.

This episode of the show will cover Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena event. The card will emanate from the Pepsi Center in Denver Colorado, and has a four-fight main card.

Sucka Shots 2: UFC Fight Night – Shevchenko vs. Pena

Breaking down those main card fights along with me will be MMAJunkie.com writer Fernanda Prates. Prates talks about what originally made her a fan of the MMA, and how it eventually lead her to covering the sport professionally for the well-known site.

After our short chat, we analyze the bouts between Alex Caceres and Jason Knight, Andrei Arlovski and Francis Ngannou, Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal, and the main event pitting Valentina Shevchenko against former Ultimate Fighter winner Julianna Pena.

You can follow Prates on Twitter @NandaPrates_, and you can check out her previous work on her MMAJunkie author page.

The song used for this podcast:

Artist- SK – Beats

Song – Positive Anthem

Distributor – Free Music Archive

Previous post:

Watch the Bellator 171 weigh-ins on MMASucka.com Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Jason Burgos, Senior Editor New York resident Jason Burgos is the creator and editor of cheapsseatschatter.com. He has written for lastwordonsports.com, pwpnation.com, bronxjournal.com, and Sicchic.com. He is currently a senior editor for mmasucka.com. Jason is working towards finishing his degree in journalism at Lehman College, and hopes to one day be a familiar name and face on your web browsers when perusing pro-sports sites.