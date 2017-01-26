Watch the Bellator 171 weigh-ins on MMASucka.com

Bellator 171 goes down this Friday evening and prior to that action you can catch the weigh-ins on MMASucka.com this Thursday afternoon.

The main event at Bellator 171 is a battle between Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani.

The first fighter is expected to take the scale at 3pm PT/6pm ET and you can catch all the action live here on MMASucka.com.

