Watch the Bellator 171 weigh-ins on MMASucka.com

January 26, 2017

Bellator 171 goes down this Friday evening and prior to that action you can catch the weigh-ins on MMASucka.com this Thursday afternoon.

The main event at Bellator 171 is a battle between Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani.

The first fighter is expected to take the scale at 3pm PT/6pm ET and you can catch all the action live here on MMASucka.com.

