Bellator 171 goes down this Friday evening from the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.

Prior to the main card on SPIKE TV you can catch the preliminary action right here on MMASucka.com beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card features Tyrell Fortune, Bruna Ellen, Gaston Reyno, and Jarod Trice in action.

MAIN IMAGE:

Previous post:

Finding the Perfect Opponent for the Return of Nick Diaz Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: MMASucka.com Staff