The UFC returns to the FOX network again this week for UFC On Fox: Shevchenko vs. Pena. This episode we preview that event, including the main event of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena that will likely determine the next contender to Amanda Nunes’ UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship, as well as an always welcome appearance of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on free television, when he meets Jorge Masvidal.

In the second half of the episode we discuss some recent MMA news, the results of Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen, and the announced retirements of Tito Ortiz, Tim Kennedy, and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

MMA Sucka: UFC on Fox Preview and More

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 27: (L-R) Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan and Julianna Pena face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Pepsi Center on January 27, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

