UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results

The UFC ends January with UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena in Denver, Colorado. The two will battle for a potential title shot against the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

The rest of the main card should create some fireworks, with Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal co-headlining the event. The very dangerous Francis Ngannou will be taking on UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight clash, which could help the Cameroon-native reach title contention in a depleted division.

Aljamain Sterling, one of the UFC’s brightest prospects, will face his toughest test yet against Raphael Assuncao on the TSN 5 preliminary card. Needless to say, there should be plenty of action when UFC on Fox 23 kicks off this evening live from Denver, Colorado.

UFC on FOX 23 Main Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

UFC on FOX 23 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)

Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt

Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Li Jingliang vs. Bobby Nash

Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Eric Spicely

Jeremy Kimball vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

UFC Fight Pass Preliminaries (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT)

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton

J.C. Cottrell vs. Jason Gonzalez

about the author: Suraj Sukumar, Editor My love for MMA, writing, and journalism as a whole, brought me to MMASucka in June of 2013. Jeremy has been a great mentor while covering this sport, and also bestowed the honour of covering UFC 165 at the Air Canada Centre. I graduated from the University of Waterloo in 2012 with a B.A. in Political Science. but have pursued a life in sports journalism ever since. Time flies, and though life gets in the way, I am hoping to return to past glory with MMASucka. Stay tuned.