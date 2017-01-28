UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results

The UFC ends January with UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena in Denver, Colorado. The two will battle for a potential title shot against the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
The rest of the main card should create some fireworks, with Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal co-headlining the event. The very dangerous Francis Ngannou will be taking on UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight clash, which could help the Cameroon-native reach title contention in a depleted division.
Aljamain Sterling, one of the UFC’s brightest prospects, will face his toughest test yet against Raphael Assuncao on the TSN 5 preliminary card. Needless to say, there should be plenty of action when UFC on Fox 23 kicks off this evening live from Denver, Colorado.
UFC on FOX 23 Main Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena
Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou
Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight
UFC on FOX 23 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)
Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt
Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling
Li Jingliang vs. Bobby Nash
Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson
Alessio Di Chirico vs. Eric Spicely
Jeremy Kimball vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
UFC Fight Pass Preliminaries (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT)
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton
J.C. Cottrell vs. Jason Gonzalez
MMASucka’s UFC on FOX 23 Staff Picks Next Post:
Interview with Din Thomas – The Main Event Zone Radio