The King of the grappling scene is back, as Gordon Ryan beat Joe Baize at Submission Underground 3 (SUG3) on SundayJanuary 29 from the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon.

Following his epic victory we caught up with him to discuss his performance against Joe, his thoughts on cornering vs competing, what fans can expect in 2017, what he would do against AJ Agazarm and more.