MMA Sucka’s ‘Fight of the Month’ for January 2017: Legacy Fighting Alliance debuts in a big way!

After a one-off, co-promoted event between great AXS TV promotions RFA and Legacy in May of 2015, fans were told that they could expect more ‘AXS TV: RFA vs. LEGACY’ super fight cards in the future. Well, for more than a year none were announced.

But in September 2016, MMA fans received big news that the promotions would permanently merge. Ressurection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship would be no more. Legacy Fighting Alliance was then born, with their debut show taking place on January 13, 2017.

Leandro Higo vs. Steven Peterson

Inaugural LFA Bantamweight Title

The first show was headlined by a title unification bout between the final RFA bantamweight champion, Leandro Higo, and the final Legacy bantamweight champion; Steven Peterson. The winner would become the first ever LFA bantamweight champion.

On paper, the fight was expected to be a wild contest. And that is exactly what we got. When the final bell sounded, there was not much doubt as to who won. Leandro Higo went on to win the contest by decision after 25 minutes. But Peterson had multiple moments throughout the fight as well, including a very deep choke that people were shocked to see Higo survive! They brawled it out for 25 minutes and was quite easily our favorite fight of the month. Great way to start off 2017 for MMA in general, but an incredible way to kickstart a new promotion.

Check out the full LFA 1 event highlights below, including some highlights of Higo vs. Peterson for the inaugural bantamweight strap.

It was a pretty solid month of fights to kick off the new year, so check out some honorable mentions below, including another fight from LFA!

__________________

Follow Mike on Twitter (@MikeLovesTacosX), and keep up with the latest MMA news from MMASucka via Twitter (@MMASucka) and Facebook

Main Image via Legacy Fighting Alliance on Facebook.